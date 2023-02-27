Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Everipedia has a market cap of $93.28 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

