Evmos Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.69 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $114.69 million and $1.12 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

