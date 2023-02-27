Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EVH opened at $34.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.54 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,870 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

