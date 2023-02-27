Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after buying an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after buying an additional 696,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 404,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 392,292 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.3 %

EXPD traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,822. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.