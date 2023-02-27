Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,356 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $249,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,289,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164,480. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $451.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

