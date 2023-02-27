Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,615. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

