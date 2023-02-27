Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.57.

Shares of FSZ stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$8.50. 381,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,369. The stock has a market capitalization of C$707.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.96. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$8.17 and a one year high of C$10.77.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

