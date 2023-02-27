Finance Of America Companies (FOA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th.

FOA stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.71. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,031,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 102,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

