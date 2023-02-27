Financial Comparison: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and Meten Holding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 2.77 -$27.33 million ($0.11) -22.09 Meten Holding Group $555.50 million 0.00 -$60.31 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Nerdy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meten Holding Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nerdy and Meten Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 101.65%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Meten Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Meten Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -5.63% -61.91% -34.47% Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nerdy beats Meten Holding Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business. As of December 31, 2021, it had an offline learning center network of 34 self-operated learning centers, including one learning center under the ‘ABC' brand of ABC Education Group covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China; and two franchised learning centers comprising four franchised learning centers under the ‘ABC' brand covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

