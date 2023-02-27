First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 116,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 120,354 shares.The stock last traded at $31.49 and had previously closed at $31.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group lowered First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $755.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

