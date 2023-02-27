First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 3,939,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,075. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

