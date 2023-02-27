First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $14.31 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at $332,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Further Reading

