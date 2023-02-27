First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 3.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FTCS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 46,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,407. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

