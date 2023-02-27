First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.2% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 85,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,700. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

