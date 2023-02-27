First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.61. 147,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.