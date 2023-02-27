Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,363,000.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

