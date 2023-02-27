Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by William Blair

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.75. 11,933,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,474. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,947,000 after acquiring an additional 286,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 35.0% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.