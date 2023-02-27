Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 49,551 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned about 1.32% of Forestar Group worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Forestar Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $720.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.