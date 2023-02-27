Forward Air Co. (FWRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Forward Air has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Forward Air to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

FWRD opened at $105.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

