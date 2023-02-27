Frax Share (FXS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.51 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for $10.95 or 0.00046862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $813.40 million and approximately $66.51 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,315,673 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

