FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $8.26

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.79. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 1,166,901 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 10.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FREYR Battery

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FREYR Battery by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,193 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth about $15,821,000. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $13,297,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in FREYR Battery by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 1,494,343 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $12,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

