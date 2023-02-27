FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $8.26

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $8.79. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 1,166,901 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.
FREYR Battery Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
- Palo Alto Networks on Track for 52-Week High
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.