FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. 8,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

