FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. 8,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
