FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTAIO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

