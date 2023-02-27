FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FTAIO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
About FTAI Aviation
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Aviation (FTAIO)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.