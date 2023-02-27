Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 2.9%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. 75,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 503,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,268.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Funko by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Funko by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.