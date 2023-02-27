G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $5,970.36 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00054608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003685 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

