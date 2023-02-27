Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Raised to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41.

Insider Activity

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after acquiring an additional 115,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after acquiring an additional 230,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Garmin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after acquiring an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

