Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,270 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $36,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,424. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,769 shares of company stock worth $13,609,902 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

