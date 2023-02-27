Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $809.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

