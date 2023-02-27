General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $25,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 9.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 29.3% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 639,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

