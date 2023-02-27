Genesis Vision Trading Up 12.7% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $852,931.78 and approximately $48.18 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

