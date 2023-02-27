Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given New $157.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $147.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GPC opened at $178.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.