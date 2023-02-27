Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
GIL opened at C$42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.96. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$33.83 and a 52-week high of C$50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.19%.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
