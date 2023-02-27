Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL opened at C$42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.96. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$33.83 and a 52-week high of C$50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$977.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.9701771 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.19%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

