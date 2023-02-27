Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.79. 7,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 30,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
