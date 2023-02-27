Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.79. 7,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 30,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,183 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

