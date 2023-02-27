Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,718.36 or 0.11695468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $640,350.62 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00419085 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.14 or 0.28325967 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000167 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.