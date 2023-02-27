Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 9.2 %

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Granite Ridge Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.