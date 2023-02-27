Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.57.
Graphite Bio Price Performance
Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $9.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio
About Graphite Bio
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphite Bio (GRPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.