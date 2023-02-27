Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.57.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Price Performance

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

About Graphite Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.