Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gray Television updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gray Television Price Performance

NYSE:GTN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,851. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,491,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Gray Television by 961.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 255,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

