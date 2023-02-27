Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTNGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE GTN opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 160,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gray Television by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

