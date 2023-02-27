Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Purchases $28,410.64 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 13,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,580,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,383.30.
Great Elm Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.
