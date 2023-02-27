Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares to Split on Tuesday, March 7th

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

GCBC stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $471.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 566 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,805.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.