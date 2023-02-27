Grin Price Reaches $0.0646 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $767,383.14 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,547.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00402785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00090583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00642928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00577207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00177583 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.