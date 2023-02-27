Guggenheim Trims American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price to $5.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMWL. Bank of America raised American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.74.

AMWL opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.43.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Well will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 4,427,986 shares in the last quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Well by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 3,374,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Well by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,084,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 2,620,624 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

