Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Tops $0.0894

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $25.92 million and $426,437.92 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00423753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.76 or 0.28642918 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.