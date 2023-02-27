Gust Kepler Buys 1,130,002 Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) CEO Gust Kepler acquired 1,130,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,390,006.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,462,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Blackboxstocks Stock Performance
Shares of BLBX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.05. 3,544,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,277. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackboxstocks (BLBX)
