Gust Kepler Buys 1,130,002 Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) CEO Gust Kepler acquired 1,130,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,390,006.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,462,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Shares of BLBX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.05. 3,544,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,277. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

About Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

