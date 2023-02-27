Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $101.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAEGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $78.90 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.