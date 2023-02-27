Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $101.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $78.90 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.