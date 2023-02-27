Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.30)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.23) EPS.

Harsco Trading Down 4.8 %

Harsco stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $640.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Separately, CJS Securities cut Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 262,449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 892,631 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

