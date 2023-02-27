Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.30)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.23) EPS.
Harsco Trading Down 4.8 %
Harsco stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $640.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CJS Securities cut Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Harsco
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harsco (HSC)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.