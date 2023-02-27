Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Harsco updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.30)-($0.23) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.23) EPS.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 457,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $665.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. Harsco has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 892,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Harsco by 3,961.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 420,095 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 127.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 598,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

