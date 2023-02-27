Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.95 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $27.95 million and $3.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $41.04 or 0.00175940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00422268 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.31 or 0.28542567 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.