HC Wainwright Cuts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $130.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Down 1.7 %

NVCR stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -87.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.